John Calvin Hudgins



John Calvin Hudgins, 88, of Denton, passed away Wednesday, March 20, 2019 in Denton. Mr. Hudgins was born on August 20, 1930 in the Plainview Community, west of Krum to John F. Hudgins and Willa Rickrich Hudgins. He was part of a large extended family in the community and enjoyed growing up with his cousin Bill. They had many adventures together and remained close throughout their lives. He played basketball for the Krum High School Bobcats and graduated from Krum High School in 1948. John developed a life-long love of farming on his family's farm and continued farming into his seventies.



John served in the United States Army in the 7th Infantry during the Korean War. He married his high school sweetheart, Wanda Jean Stallings on July 3, 1953 in Tyler, TX. He graduated from the University of North Texas with a bachelor's degree in science. John worked for GTE for many years. He began his career there as a cable splicer's helper and worked his way up to become a respected and loved supervisor of the maintenance and construction departments. He retired from the engineering department of GTE.



John is survived by his daughter, Diane Smith and her husband Chris of Denton; son, David Hudgins and his wife Cheryl of Bakersfield, CA; grandchildren, Elizabeth Smith-Bartlett and husband Jonah, Andrew Smith and wife Sarah, Nicole Hudgins, Jonathan Casteel, Shelby Hudgins, Emily Hudgins, Sarah Hudgins; and great-grandchildren, Hendrix Holland, Luna Holland, and Derrick Holland; sister, Gladys Crawford of Denton.



His parents, wife, brother D. K. Hudgins, and sister Marguerite Moses precede him in death.



The family will receive friends on Monday, March 25th from 6:00 to 8:00 PM at Mulkey-Bowles-Montgomery Funeral Home, 705 N. Locust St., Denton. A memorial service will be held at 10:00 Tuesday, March 26, 2019 also at Mulkey-Bowles-Montgomery. Interment will follow at Plainview Cemetery, 12205 FM 1173, Krum, TX.



John believed in helping others and supported many charities. Therefore, in lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the , Wounded Heroes Foundation, or the . Published in Denton Record-Chronicle on Mar. 24, 2019