Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mulkey-Bowles-Montgomery Funeral Home
705 N. Locust
Denton, TX 76201
(940) 382-6622
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 25, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Mulkey-Bowles-Montgomery Funeral Home
705 N. Locust
Denton, TX 76201
View Map
Memorial service
Tuesday, Mar. 26, 2019
10:00 AM
Mulkey-Bowles-Montgomery Funeral Home
705 N. Locust
Denton, TX 76201
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for John Hudgins
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Calvin Hudgins


1930 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
John Calvin Hudgins Obituary
John Calvin Hudgins

John Calvin Hudgins, 88, of Denton, passed away Wednesday, March 20, 2019 in Denton. Mr. Hudgins was born on August 20, 1930 in the Plainview Community, west of Krum to John F. Hudgins and Willa Rickrich Hudgins. He was part of a large extended family in the community and enjoyed growing up with his cousin Bill. They had many adventures together and remained close throughout their lives. He played basketball for the Krum High School Bobcats and graduated from Krum High School in 1948. John developed a life-long love of farming on his family's farm and continued farming into his seventies.

John served in the United States Army in the 7th Infantry during the Korean War. He married his high school sweetheart, Wanda Jean Stallings on July 3, 1953 in Tyler, TX. He graduated from the University of North Texas with a bachelor's degree in science. John worked for GTE for many years. He began his career there as a cable splicer's helper and worked his way up to become a respected and loved supervisor of the maintenance and construction departments. He retired from the engineering department of GTE.

John is survived by his daughter, Diane Smith and her husband Chris of Denton; son, David Hudgins and his wife Cheryl of Bakersfield, CA; grandchildren, Elizabeth Smith-Bartlett and husband Jonah, Andrew Smith and wife Sarah, Nicole Hudgins, Jonathan Casteel, Shelby Hudgins, Emily Hudgins, Sarah Hudgins; and great-grandchildren, Hendrix Holland, Luna Holland, and Derrick Holland; sister, Gladys Crawford of Denton.

His parents, wife, brother D. K. Hudgins, and sister Marguerite Moses precede him in death.

The family will receive friends on Monday, March 25th from 6:00 to 8:00 PM at Mulkey-Bowles-Montgomery Funeral Home, 705 N. Locust St., Denton. A memorial service will be held at 10:00 Tuesday, March 26, 2019 also at Mulkey-Bowles-Montgomery. Interment will follow at Plainview Cemetery, 12205 FM 1173, Krum, TX.

John believed in helping others and supported many charities. Therefore, in lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the , Wounded Heroes Foundation, or the .
Published in Denton Record-Chronicle on Mar. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now