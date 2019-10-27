|
|
John Donald Hurst (DON)
John Donald Hurst (DON) was born September 20, 1938 to William Sanford Hurst and Elizabeth Jane Cox in Dallas, TX. Don is survived by his Wife; Andrea Kent Hurst, Children; William Matthew Hurst of Nashville, Tenn.; Robin Hurst Turner, Aubrey, TX., Ronald Gene Hurst, Grand Prairie, TX., Step-daughter: Meagan Steele, Springdale, Ark. William Matthew Hurst of Nashville, Tenn.; Robin Hurst Turner, Aubrey, TX., Ronald Gene Hurst, Grand Prairie, TX., Step-daughter: Meagan Steele, Springdale, Ark. Sister; Margaret Anne Beckner. Don was preceded by his parents and siblings; Carole-Elizabeth Normile, Billie Marie Hurst and William Douglas Hurst.
Don grew up in Denton, Texas, attended Denton ISD schools. He caddied as a youngster at the T.W.U. golf course and worked at TWU for many years. While playing for Denton High School, he won the Texas State Left Hander championship, among many other awards. After graduating he attended University of North Texas on a golf scholarship. He continued to play and at one time repaired clubs as well as building "custom clubs". He enjoyed playing in golf team "scrambles" throughout the years and had the opportunity to meet and play events with some of the area Cowboys and Rangers.
Don entered the Army National Guard Denton County into the Armored Tank Division known as "Hell on Wheels". This group trained for Basic at Ft. Leonard Wood, Missouri. After returning to Denton County for a relatively short time, the unit (144Inf, 49ArmdDiv, 4USA) was recalled during the Berlin Wall Crises and deployed to Ft. Polk, Louisiana, for the remainder of their deployment time.
Don and his wife, Andrea, met in Denton, Texas, and married in Homer, Louisiana, September 12, 1964. They lived in Denton for several years while she continued her college education at T.W.U. and he went to work for General Motors Parts Division. He worked for General Motors which was originally located in a small warehouse on Harry Hines in Dallas, moving to the warehouse on Stemmons Freeway, and eventually retiring from the parts warehouse in Everman, Texas after 30 years.
Don and Andrea had moved from Denton to Aubrey, were they resided for 35 years before relocating to Howe, Texas, in 2006. While in Aubrey, he became very active as a Boy Scout leader, member of Order of the Arrow, and had several young men achieve the rank Eagle Scout under his direction, active in numerous community service projects in both Denton (Denton City-County Day Nursery) and the Aubrey area. After their children were secondary school age, they became foster parents for 10 years serving in Denton County. Once Don and Andrea moved to Howe, he became active in First Methodist and directed "Great Days of Service" for the Howe Community. Always a compassionate and loving husband, father, and friend, Don was willing to help and support those in need as well as family and close friends.
Don passed away at his residence with family and beloved pets in Howe, Texas, October 18, 2019. Special thanks to our doctors, nurses, medical support provided over the past year ... TMC Home Health nurses and therapists, and Grayson County Hospice staff. He was especially blessed and grateful to have had continual visits and support from many friends for many months. Thank you all so much for your outpouring of love and support. Rather than a service please feel free to send a card with a special note of remembrance.
Services are under the direction Scoggins Funeral Home & Crematory, 637 W. Van Alstyne, Pkwy. Van Alstyne, TX, 75495. 903-482-5225.
You may sign the online register book at
www.scogginsfuneralhome.com.
Published in Denton Record-Chronicle on Oct. 27, 2019