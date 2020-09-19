1/1
John Edmund Bryant
1930 - 2020
John Edmund Bryant

John Edmund Bryant, 90, of Argyle, died Wednesday, September 16, 2020 surrounded by his family at home in Argyle.

Mr. Bryant was born on April 6, 1930 in Oklahoma City, OK to Stanley J. and Willie Mae (Barnett) Bryant. He was married to Mary Ann Grace on August 14, 1954 in Denton. He served in the United States Army and Air force and went on to graduate from Oklahoma A&M and the Baylor College of Dentistry. He was a member of the First United Methodist Church of Denton. He owned and operated his own dental practice in until his retirement.

John is survived by his wife Mary Ann (Grace) Bryant of Argyle; sons, John Edmund Bryant, Jr. of Boerne, David Evan Bryant of McKinney, Matthew Averill Bryant of Parker, CO; six grandchildren. He was preceded in death by a son, Timothy Joseph Bryant and two brothers, Jackson Bryant and Joseph Bryant.

A funeral service will be held at 2:00 PM Saturday, September 19, 2020 in the chapel of Mulkey-Bowles-Montgomery Funeral Home, 705 N. Locust St., Denton. Interment will follow at Roselawn Memorial Park.

Online condolences may be made at www.mulkeybowlesmontgomery.com



Published in Denton Record-Chronicle from Sep. 19 to Sep. 20, 2020.
