Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mulkey-Bowles-Montgomery Funeral Home
705 N. Locust
Denton, TX 76201
(940) 382-6622
Graveside service
Wednesday, Mar. 13, 2019
3:00 PM
Roselawn Memorial Park
Denton, TX
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for John Murray
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John English Murray


1958 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
John English Murray Obituary
John English Murray

John English Murray, 61, of Denton, TX passed away on Monday, March 11, 2019.

Mr. Murray is survived by his wife of 34 years, Toni Murray; sons, Samuel Murray, Gabe Barrington; and daughter Raechel Barrington, all from Denton. Mother-in-law Judye Schutza; Sister-in-law Kim Westerman of Katy, TX; Brother-in-law Pete Schutza of Bastrop, TX; twin Sister Dede Cavazas of Oklahoma; 3 Grandchildren; 1 Great-grandchild on the way and several nieces and nephews.

He will be missed by all, may he rest in peace. He was an employee for the City of Denton for 16 years.

Graveside services will be held at 3:00pm on Wednesday March 13, 2019 at Roselawn Memorial Park in Denton. Online condolences may be made at www.mulkeybowlesmontgomery.com
Published in Denton Record-Chronicle on Mar. 13, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now