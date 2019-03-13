|
John English Murray
John English Murray, 61, of Denton, TX passed away on Monday, March 11, 2019.
Mr. Murray is survived by his wife of 34 years, Toni Murray; sons, Samuel Murray, Gabe Barrington; and daughter Raechel Barrington, all from Denton. Mother-in-law Judye Schutza; Sister-in-law Kim Westerman of Katy, TX; Brother-in-law Pete Schutza of Bastrop, TX; twin Sister Dede Cavazas of Oklahoma; 3 Grandchildren; 1 Great-grandchild on the way and several nieces and nephews.
He will be missed by all, may he rest in peace. He was an employee for the City of Denton for 16 years.
Graveside services will be held at 3:00pm on Wednesday March 13, 2019 at Roselawn Memorial Park in Denton. Online condolences may be made at www.mulkeybowlesmontgomery.com
Published in Denton Record-Chronicle on Mar. 13, 2019