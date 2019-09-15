|
John Harrison Morris
John Harrison Morris was born in Martins Ferry, Ohio on Friday the 13th of May 1942 to Chester Earl Morris Sr. and Mary Elizabeth Ceavers Morris. He died at his home in Denton, Texas surrounded by his family on Friday the 13th of September 2019 following a short, fierce battle with pancreatic cancer.
Active in Civil Government, John served on the Denton Zoning Appeals Board, Denton County CAD, and was a current member of the City of Denton Historic Landmark Commission. Having restored 6 different historic homes around the city, he received an Award of Merit from the Texas State Historical Commission for his efforts and dedication to preserve historic resources in Denton.
He graduated from Martins Ferry High School in 1960 and from Ohio State University in 1964. After a year of teaching High School Science, he joined B.F. Goodrich as a Research Chemist then Field Engineer, Sales, and Territory Management, working there for 928 years and through three different job re-locations. After retiring the first time, he joined Magnolia Plastics in Atlanta, Georgia as National Sales Manager. When he retired from there, he joined his wife in running their Bed & Breakfast on N. Locust St., The Heritage Inns, which they ran for 21years. In 2013, the idea of retirement finally stuck and he turned to volunteer service and spending more time on his hobbies of wood-working, furniture making, and keeping bees with his son.
John was a member and deacon of Highland Village First Baptist Church (now The Village Church) for over 11 years and then Denton Bible Church. He loved his Neighborhood Prayer Group on West Oak St. and having Devotions each morning where he faithfully prayed for his entire family and many friends and acquaintances every day.
He is survived by his wife Donna Lee Cooper Morris of Scio, Ohio (m. March 21, 1964); his daughter Jennifer Meyer (Jim Meyer) of Denton and son, David Morris (Karen Barnard Morris) of Sanger, his older brother Donald Frederick Morris of Chillicothe, Ohio, his sister, Edna Marie Morris of Denton, TX (formerly Cadiz, OH), and his dear sister-in-law Connie Smith (Fred Smith), He loved looking out for his grandchildren (Jedidiah, Elianna, Rachel, Eli, Noah, Jonathan, Sofie, Gabriel, Olivia, Judah, and Lily Rose) and talking nightly with his nieces and nephews and friends around the world. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother Chester Earl Morris, Jr. and sister, Betty Louis Morris, both of Cadiz, Ohio.
He was frugal to a fault (to which many would attest) and having seen how much obituaries cost these days, would have said, "Aw hell, Jenny! Just tell 'em I died and be done with it!"
Visitation will be at Denton Bible Church chapel at 10am Monday, September 16, 2019 and Funeral Services following at 11am. Burial will be at Gribble Springs Cemetery 6933 FM2164, Sanger, TX 76266 with dinner back at Denton Bible afterward.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Denton Bible Church Missions Program 2300 E. Univ Dr. Denton Tx 76209 or Samaritan's Purse POB 3000 Boone, NC 28607.
Published in Denton Record-Chronicle on Sept. 15, 2019