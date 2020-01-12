|
|
"A High Porch Picnic"
Honoring the life and career of
JOHN HAYDEN FRY
February 28, 1929 - December 17, 2019
Join us for a memorial service to celebrate our best moments and memories of this legendary coach, husband, father and mentor.
January 25, 2020 at 4:00 p.m.
The Ford Center at The Star in Frisco
One Cowboys Way
Frisco, TX 75034
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be directed to the Hayden Fry Football Captain's Scholarship Fund and/or the J. Hayden Fry Fund for Bladder and Prostate Cancer Research Fund, c/o University of Iowa Center for Advancement, 1 W Park Road, Iowa City, IA 52242. To make a contribution over the phone, please call the UI Center for Advancement at 1-800-648-6973 and mention you would like to make a memorial contribution in honor of Hayden.
Published in Denton Record-Chronicle from Jan. 12 to Jan. 24, 2020