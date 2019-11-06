|
|
John Howard Jeter
John Howard Jeter, 91, of Denton passed away at his home on November 4, 2019. He was born on January 14, 1928 in Argyle, Texas to Homer and Jewel (Page) Jeter.
He married Vee Jeter on October 6, 1991 in Ponder, Texas. He was a member of the Highland Baptist Church, Stanfield Masonic Lodge, a 32nd degree Mason. He was also a member and past president of the North Texas Shooters Association, IPSC Shooting Club and co-owner of the Hartlee Field Flying School with Martin Miller. He was a proud veteran who served in the US Army right after high school.
He retired after a long career with Moore Business Forms as a Department Manager. He was a farmer and rancher most of his life and a home builder for many years. He loved fishing and hunting and managed/maintained several rental properties throughout his lifetime.
He is survived by his wife, Vee Jeter, daughters; Sharon Brown of Tyler, Ralyn Fletcher and husband Gary of Ponder, Natalie Carter and husband Steve of Decatur, step-sons, Rick Powell and wife Galinda of Lewisville, Doug Powell of Denton, and step-daughter, Lori Bryson of Frisco, brother, Joe Jeter and wife Joyce of Denton, sister, Judy Holt and husband Lynn of Denton, daughter-in-law, Pat Jeter of Ponder, sister-in-law, Estie Jeter of Abilene, sixteen grandchildren, eighteen great-grandchildren and 2 great, great- grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his son, Johnny M. Jeter, Sr., brother, James Jeter and his mother and father.
The family will receive friends on Thursday, November, 7, 2019 from 6-8 PM at The DeBerry Funeral Directors in Denton. Funeral Services will be held on Friday, November 8, 2019 at 2:00 PM at Highland Baptist Church in Denton, Texas. Interment will follow at Roselawn Memorial Park in Denton.
Published in Denton Record-Chronicle on Nov. 6, 2019