John Kay Child
John Kay Child, 83, of Denton, Texas, died peacefully on November 4, 2020. He was born June 25, 1937 in Ogden, Utah; the son of Austin and Angeline Child. He was the youngest of 4 children and spent his youth in Driggs, Idaho.
He married Shanna Burt on August 18, 1961. He graduated from Brigham Young University with a Masters and Doctorate in History and Religion. John was a devoted member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints where he had many opportunities to serve. John enjoyed gardening, cooking, reading, writing and sports.
He is survived by his wife, Shanna Child; 5 children: Rachel (Jeff) Wawro, Shane (Lora) Child, Russell (Michelle) Child, Nathan (Lisa) Child, Andrea (Mike) Coon; 23 grandchildren and 1 great grandchild.
A service will be held on Saturday, November 7, 2020 at 10:00 am at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints chapel, 3000 Old North Road, Denton. Burial took place at Roselawn Cemetery on Friday, November 6, 2020.
