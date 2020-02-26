|
|
John Lewis Boydston
John Lewis Boydston,58, of Gordonville, TX, passed away at home on Sunday, February 23, 2020. He was born in San Angelo, Texas to Danny Ray Boydston and Theda Arlene Grissom Boydston. He married Christina Marie Haycraft on January 28, 1984 in Lewisville, Texas.
John had spent over 20 years in the US Air Force at the time of his retirement. Among his service he was active in the Operation Desert Shield and Desert Storm as well as Operation Noble Eagle after the attack on September 11, 2001. He was a Building Inspector for the Town of Trophy Club.
Graveside services will be held at 2:00 p.m., Friday, February 28, 2020 at the Trinity Cemetery east of Denton.
He is survived by his wife Christina Boydston of Gordonville, daughter, Ashley Boydston of Frisco, son, Andrew Boydston of Buffalo, NY, brothers, Keith Boydston, Danny Boydston and Doug Boydston, 2 grandsons, Hunter Ryan Boydston and Lucas John Boydston, nieces, Jessie Boydston Sanchez and Samantha Haycraft, nephews, Josh Boydston, Jeremey Boydston and Adam Boydston
He was well loved by family and friends.
Published in Denton Record-Chronicle on Feb. 26, 2020