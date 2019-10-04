|
John Michael Retherford
John Michael Retherford, born to John Hobart and Elizabeth Retherford on November 12, 1952, passed away on September 28, 2019. He joins his ancestors, parents, brother Scott, and daughter Elizabeth in glory. He leaves behind his wife of 25 years, Tammie Lynn Retherford, their two children Victoria and Hayden and their spouses Robert and Julia respectively, and his sister Colleen. He loved them alleach and every one.
John was a man of long lasting friendships and lifelong ties. The friendships and ties he forged in this life began in Detroit, Michigan at the Henry Ford Hospital where he was born. John lived his entire childhood in Romeo, Michigan where he played with his sister as soon as she came home and made lifelong friends at the age of four. His family and his friends, too numerous to mention by name, are grieving his loss and remembering him as the young, hyper, ornery yet caring individual that they knew him to be. In fact, his friends nick-named him Flash - never was a epithet so appropriate.
John was a man who struggled and raged against the injustices of the world and his own addictions. He was a loyal subscriber to Mother Jones, Mad Magazine, and National Geographic. He advocated for the rights of children around the world and kept apprised of the work of UNICEF. Finally, John was an alcoholic, who vehemently supported and maintained membership in Alcoholics Anonymous. He was clean and sober for 35 years before he slipped, and at the time of his passing, he was attending meetings.
John was a man who loved children, and he loved his children more than anything. As a career, John was a teacher - Chemistry and Physics. As a teacher, John embraced the difficult and at-risk students. Because he was difficult and risky himself, he guided these young people through high schoolmany of whom might not have graduated without him as their teacher. As a lifes work, he was a father. He loved and protected his children with every essence of his being - right down through his bones and into his soul. He poured life and ethics into them. His crowning glory was his children's successes. He loved them alli - ndividually and uniquely.
John was a husband and a man. He was his wife's protector and love. John married Tammie 25 years ago, and he stayed with her enduring the cruelties of this life by her side. During his last few days on earth, he told her how much he loved her, how grateful he was to Jesus, and how much he was looking forward to his eternity with God in everlasting glory.
