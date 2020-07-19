John Richard (Ricky) Howard



Howard, John Richard ("Ricky"), 61, unexpectedly left this world on June 30 in Denton, TX. He was a peaceful and quiet soul with a kind heart. He grew up in Houston and Dallas before joining the U.S. Navy from 1978 to 1999, traveling the world on multiple aircraft carriers. He was a very intelligent man, learning to fly a small plane before having a driver's license. He loved animals, computers, photography, guns, audio engineering, and was a voracious reader. He leaves behind: his father, John R. Howard and stepmother Susan of Katy, TX; sister Leigh Stockbridge and her husband Jim of Carver, MA; sister Harriet Reichert of Navasota, TX; sister Jennifer Westerman and her husband Stephen of Austin, TX; brother Chester Howard and his wife Mary of Wadsworth, OH; brother Steve MacLaren and his wife Jennie of Colleyville, TX; brother Andy MacLaren and his wife Dana of Austin, TX; brother Walter MacLaren and his wife Diana of Orlando, FL; and many neices and nephews. He was preceded in death by his mother, Princetta MacLaren and step father Douglas MacLaren. Following cremation, there will be a private Memorial in Houston at a later date.





