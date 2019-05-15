John Robert Brumley



John Robert Brumley, 84, of Krugerville, TX, passed away Saturday, May 11, 2019 in Pilot Point, TX. John was born November 7, 1934 in Aubrey, TX to Charles R. and Margaret (Wilson) Brumley. John married Bobbie Ann Huffman on January 31, 1955. They were married for 56 wonderful years and had three children, Sheva, John Jr., and Joe. Bobbie preceded John in death on December 7, 2011. John married Ann Jameson on November 17, 2012 in Aubrey, TX. He served in the United States National Guard and the US Army.



John is survived by his wife, Ann of Krugerville, TX; son, Joe Brumley and wife, Paige of Aubrey, TX; daughter, Sheva McDonald and husband, Denton of Krugerville, TX; five grandchildren, Devan McDonald and wife, Kristine of Aubrey, TX, Alissa Rice and husband, Arnie of McKinney, TX, Angela Rutledge and husband Clint of Prosper, TX, Emily Brumley and Ross Brumley of Aubrey, TX; six great-grandchildren, Kaden Trietsch, Clay Trietsch, Karsyn Rutledge, Rylan Rutledge, Harris McDonald and Landry McDonald; brothers, Charles Ray Brumley and wife, Louise of Krugerville, TX and Richeard Brumley and wife, Betty of Krugerville, TX; sister, Wanda Hampton and husband, Harold of Krugerville, TX; Ann's daughter, Jacqueline Irvine and husband, John of Krugerville, TX; Ann's grandchildren, Tori Taylor and Zak Taylor. John is also survived by a host of family and friends.



John was preceded in death by his wife, Bobbie; parents, Charles and Margaret Brumley; and son, John Robert Brumley, Jr.



Visitation will be held Tuesday, May 14, 2019 from 5:30-7:30PM at Slay Memorial Chapel in Aubrey,TX. A funeral service will be held at 2:00PM , Wednesday, May 15, 2019 at Faith Assembly Church in Aubrey, TX with Bro. Gary Sweatman officiating. Burial will follow at Wilson Cemetery in Aubrey, TX. Pallbearers are Harvey Kruger, Jerry Tom Jureka, Dan Wilson, Frank Brumley, Robert Taylor and Jackson Davis. Online condolences may be shared at www.slaymemorialfuneralhome.com.



