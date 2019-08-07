Home

POWERED BY

Services
DeBerry Funeral Home
2025 West University
Denton, TX 76201
(940) 383-4200
For more information about
John Carpenter
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
12:30 PM - 2:00 PM
DeBerry Funeral Home
2025 West University
Denton, TX 76201
View Map
Service
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
2:00 PM
DeBerry Funeral Home
2025 West University
Denton, TX 76201
View Map
Interment
Following Services
Oaklawn Cemetery
Decatur, TX
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for John Carpenter
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John William Carpenter


1957 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John William Carpenter Obituary
John William Carpenter

John William Carpenter, 61, of Denton passed away at his home on August 2, 2019. He was born in Decatur, Texas on December 23, 1957 to J.N. and Mary Carpenter.

John graduated from Decatur High School in 1976 and attended North Texas University. He was a dedicated employee for over 37 years at Peterbuilt Manufacturing where he began work on April 5, 1982. John courageously fought a lifetime battle with juvenile diabetes and its effect but enjoyed life to its fullest. His presence will be missed by many friends and family, but his memories will last forever.

He is survived by his sister, Ann Carpenter of Dallas, his brother, Charles Carpenter of Darien, Connecticut and his wife, Robyn, his nephew, John Benjamin "Ben" Carpenter and niece, Carolyn Carpenter.

He is preceded in death by his mother and father and grandparents.

The family will receive friends on Saturday, August 10, 2019 from 12:30-2:00 PM in the Chapel of DeBerry Funeral Directors, the service will follow at 2:00 PM. Interment will be held at Oaklawn Cemetery in Decatur, Texas following the funeral service.

In lieu of flowers, John would prefer donations to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Fund.
Published in Denton Record-Chronicle on Aug. 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now