John William Carpenter
John William Carpenter, 61, of Denton passed away at his home on August 2, 2019. He was born in Decatur, Texas on December 23, 1957 to J.N. and Mary Carpenter.
John graduated from Decatur High School in 1976 and attended North Texas University. He was a dedicated employee for over 37 years at Peterbuilt Manufacturing where he began work on April 5, 1982. John courageously fought a lifetime battle with juvenile diabetes and its effect but enjoyed life to its fullest. His presence will be missed by many friends and family, but his memories will last forever.
He is survived by his sister, Ann Carpenter of Dallas, his brother, Charles Carpenter of Darien, Connecticut and his wife, Robyn, his nephew, John Benjamin "Ben" Carpenter and niece, Carolyn Carpenter.
He is preceded in death by his mother and father and grandparents.
The family will receive friends on Saturday, August 10, 2019 from 12:30-2:00 PM in the Chapel of DeBerry Funeral Directors, the service will follow at 2:00 PM. Interment will be held at Oaklawn Cemetery in Decatur, Texas following the funeral service.
In lieu of flowers, John would prefer donations to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Fund.
Published in Denton Record-Chronicle on Aug. 7, 2019