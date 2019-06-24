Services Coker Funeral Home - SANGER 403 Pecan St. Sanger , TX 76266 (940) 458-3311 For more information about John Coker Visitation 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Funeral service 1:00 PM Resources More Obituaries for John Coker Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? John William Coker III

John William Coker III, 81, of Sanger, passed away on Friday, June 21, 2019 in Denton surrounded by his family. The son of John William, Jr. and Josephine Jo (Weaver) Coker, he was born on July 10, 1937 in Drumright, Oklahoma.



He attended Odessa High School, Odessa College, and graduated from Gupton-Jones School of Mortuary Science in 1957. On March 2, 1957, he married Winnie Delores Kinkade in Grand Prairie and recently celebrated their 62nd wedding anniversary. They soon moved to Floydada where John worked for Harmon Funeral Home. In 1959, he and Delores moved to Sanger to work for Schmitz, Floyd, Hamlet Funeral Home. They have been members of the First Baptist Church for almost 60 years.



In 1961, John purchased the funeral home and changed the name to Coker Funeral Home. He selflessly served the people of Denton, Cooke, Wise and Jack counties for the next 60 years. The funeral business and serving people were John's true passion and he was instrumental in leading several young men into the funeral profession. John served as a liaison to the Corp of Engineers having to locate and assist with moving the graves in cemeteries that would be covered in water by Lake Ray Roberts. John served as past-president of the North Texas Funeral Directors Association and was a recipient of the North Texas Funeral Director of the Year Award. On the state level, he served on the Board of Directors of Texas Funeral Directors Association and the Texas Funeral Services, Inc.



John loved Sanger and the people who lived here. He always wanted Sanger to prosper and grow. He did not take his civic duties lightly. He served as Past-President of the Sanger Chamber of Commerce, was the past Tail-Twister of the Sanger Lions Club, City of Sanger Councilman, Denton County Justice of the Peace for Precinct 5, Mayor of the City of Sanger, and served 60 years on the Sanger Cemetery Association Board of Trustees. John along with several other men in Sanger worked, formed and coached the first Sanger Little League Program. He served on the Lake Ray Roberts Planning and Zoning and the Red River Valley Commission.



He was a 32nd Degree Mason and member of the Bolivar Masonic Lodge #418, having received his 50-year pin. He served as Past-Patron and was a 50-year pin recipient in the Order of the Eastern Star #1027. He was also a 50-year pin recipient of the Moslah Shrine Temple. He was past-president of the Moslah Car-Vettes, past-president of the Denton County Shriners and a charter member of the Denton Elks Lodge.



As much as John enjoyed all of this, nothing compared to his family. He proudly wore the title of husband and Dad but the title he wore most proudly was "Gran'dad". He was preceded in death by his parents, Mother-in-law, Pauline Kinkade Bell, Father-in-law, Ardie Grey Kinkade and their beloved dog, Harry. Those left to cherish his memory are his wife Delores of Sanger; two sons, John W Coker, IV and wife Loretta of Decatur and Michael Grey Coker of Jacksboro; one daughter DeAnn Coker Burrus and husband Sam of Sanger; Sister-in-law and brother-in-law Shonda and Jim Washer of Sanger; six grandchildren John William Coker, V and wife Megan of Decatur, Ashly L'Rae DoByns and husband Michael of Decatur, Windi Burrus Ward and husband Bo of Argyle, Bradley Grey Coker and wife Jessica of Jacksboro, Katie Michelle Thompson and husband Tyson of Jacksboro, Joshua Thomas Burrus and wife Holly of Purcell, OK; twelve great-grandchildren, Dillon, Chloe, Collin, Georgia, Stone, Brooklyn, Bo Monroe, Grey, Gage, Colbie Ryann, Sammie Jo, and Penn Thomas; and a host of nieces, nephews, and great-nieces and great-nephews.



A visitation for John will be held from 6pm to 8pm on Tuesday, June 25, 2019 at the First Baptist Church in Sanger. Funeral services are on Wednesday, June 26, 2019 at 1:00 pm also at the First Baptist Church. Dr. E. L. McNeal and Pastor Grant Bowles will officiate the services. Serving as pallbearers will be John's grandsons and rother-in-law. Honorary pallbearers will be nephews and great-nephews.



Memorials may be made to , Attn: Office of Development 2900 N. Rocky Point Drive, Tampa, FL 33607 / Texas Scottish Rite Hospital for Children, 2222 Welborn St, Dallas, TX 75219, or the .



Services are under the direction of Coker Funeral Home. Online condolences may be made to www.cokerfuneralhome.com. Published in Denton Record-Chronicle on June 25, 2019