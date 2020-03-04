|
Johnnie Faye Fountain
Johnnie Faye Fountain, 78, of Ponder, passed away at her home on March 2, 2020, with her family by her side. She was born to Ishmael and Dulcia Alvis Milam in San Augustine, Texas.
Johnnie married Willie Fountain December 8th, 1958, and with their 4 children, traveled throughout Texas for Willies work. In 1969, Willie, Johnnie and their 4 children moved to Ponder, TX where they lived the rest of their lives. Watching their children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren grow.
Johnnie was a stay at home mother who supported Willie's career, waking up daily at the "crack of dawn" to make his breakfast and joining him in the office. She was present for all of the children and grandchildren's school events. Her ability to love and nurture, balanced Willie's day. Everyone who knew her, called her Mimi, she happily adopted friends as her bonus grandchildren and loved them as her own. He was the boss at the office but she ran the home. She told her family multiple times after his passing, that she did not know how to live without him.
She is survived by her daughter Donna Jones and her husband Larry, of Ponder, son Kenneth Fountain of Tyler, grandchildren Jennifer Todd, and husband Trevor, Krista Williams, and husband John, Whitney Fountain and Allyssa Fountain, and her fiancÃ© Allen Mullins and eight great grandchildren. Sister Bobbie Gogle and her husband Cedric of Pearland.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Willie Fountain, daughter, Felicia Shea Fountain, son Steven Fountain, and her mother and father.
The family will receive friends on Thursday, March 5, 2020 from 6-8PM at DeBerry Funeral Directors in Denton, Texas. Funeral services will be held on Friday, March 6, 2020 at 2PM in the Chapel of DeBerry Funeral Directors with the Reverend Kim Broadstreet officiating. Internment will follow the funeral service at Eakin Cemetery in Ponder, Texas.
Published in Denton Record-Chronicle on Mar. 4, 2020