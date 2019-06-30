Johnnie Josephine



Johnnie Josephine Corbin, 105, passed away June 28, 2019, in Denton, Texas. Born on a farm near Lewisville, Texas, in 1913, she was one of three daughters of Sumner and Della Isom.



Earning degrees from what was then North Texas State Teachers College and Texas State College for Women, Johnnie was a speech therapist in Wise County and Gainesville, Texas, and she was an instructor and the supervisor of the Speech and Hearing Clinic at Texas Woman's University for 11 years.



She was an active church member and taught Sunday School for many years. A student of the Bible, she earned multiple certificates in Bible Studies from Southwestern Seminary. She and her husband, James Edwin Corbin, went to East Africa under the auspices of the Baptist Foreign Mission Board as missionary associates. She was to have taught at the University of Kampala, but she and James had to flee to Kenya when the political situation changed. They also lived in Liberia and Senegal.



When they returned, she served on the board of the Denton County Baptist Association.



Survivors include Daughter Neva Corbin and Son-in-Law Bill Bailey; Son David Corbin and Daughter-in-Law Gaylan Corbin; Nephew Homer VanZandt and Wife MariLynn; and Nephew Sam Brown. Johnnie was preceded in death by her husband James Corbin; her parents Sumner and Della Isom; and her sisters Frieda Long and Neva Donald.



Visitation will be from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM Sunday, June 30, 2019 at Mulkey-Bowles-Montgomery Funeral Home, 705 N. Locust St., Denton and the funeral service will be held at 10:00 AM Monday, July 1, 2019 at St. Andrew Presbyterian Church 300 W. Oka St., Denton. Dr. Richard Culp will officiate.



Memorials may be made to Habitat for Humanity International, 322 West Lamar Street, Americus, GA 31709-3543; Our Daily Bread, 300 W. Oak Street, Suite 100, Denton, TX 76201; or Giving Hope, Inc., P.O. Box 50946, Denton, TX 76206. Published in Denton Record-Chronicle on June 30, 2019