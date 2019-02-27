Johnny Lee Tanner



March 8, 1947 - February 23, 2019



Johnny Lee Tanner died February 23, 2019 following a stroke and declining health. Born to Joyce Coleman and John Tanner in Ft. Worth, TX, he was the oldest of four children; Jerry, Jaylene and Joe Tanner. He was a rambunctious boy and adored by his grandparents', Eldridge and Bonnie Phinney.



Johnny Lee sung in the Texas Boys Choir and enjoyed riding his horse with the neighborhood kids in Smithville, TX. He graduated high school from Richland Hills High and went on to sing in the men's acapella group while attending Dallas Baptist University before joining the Army. He was deployed with the Army Special Forces during the Vietnam War where he and a buddy purchased a bar in Singapore while on R&R leave.



After returning home, he met and married Rebecca Barley Tanner and made a best friend and fishing companion of her father, Bob Barley. Johnny graduated from East Texas State University with a Bachelor of Science degree in education in 1975 soon after his first daughter, Tiphany Tanner Aldridge was born. Following the death of their only son, Johnny Lee Tanner, Jr., Johnny and Rebecca went on to have four more daughters, Traci Tanner Williams, Tara Tanner Peabody, Tobi Tanner and Tierney Tanner Klee.



John, as his friends called him, was an avid fisherman, hunter and entrepreneur. He owned several businesses throughout his life including Coleman Wholesale which he co-owned with his lifelong friend, mentor and stepfather, Tex Coleman. No one could find the best BBQ the way Johnny and Tex could. Johnny was a plumber and general contractor in Denton, TX up until his health began to decline in recent years. His daughters will attest to his stubbornness and unyielding loyalty.



Johnny Lee Tanner will be missed by his daughters; grandchildren, Chloe Tanner, Colby Aldridge, Beckham and Phoenix Williams, Gabby Wortham, Georgianna and John Andrew Lozano, Abigail and Aiden Reagan; great grandchildren, Avery Wilson and Ronan Wortham; brother Joe; son-in-laws Scott Aldridge, Scott Williams, Michael Peabody and James Klee; and many beloved nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.



Johnny Lee Tanner will be cremated with a private memorial to follow at a later date. In lieu of flowers, Johnny's daughters suggest donating to any veteran's charity in his name. Published in Denton Record-Chronicle on Feb. 27, 2019