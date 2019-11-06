|
Johnny McDaniel
Johnny would like to let you know that his work here is done. He received a call, an offer you can't refuse, for an appointment from which he will not be returning. This assignment comes with a huge sign-on bonus, a reunion with family and friends he has not seen in a long time. His new mission takes him to a wonderful place where he will be fishing, driving and hunting to his heart's content. Music, laughter and love are guaranteed. Food is delicious and you never gain an ounce. The hardest part of the promotion was leaving his loving wife and partner in crime Lynda McDaniel to whom he was married for 60 years. The lord granted Johnny seventy-seven years on this Earth and during which time he was preceded in death by his parent's Henry & Francis McDaniel and twin girls, Lynda & Glynda. Johnny is survived by two children Johnny McDaniel and his wife Tammy and Patty McDaniel. Five grandchildren J.R. & Cody Webb, Beau, Hobie and Taryn McDaniel. Ten great-grandchildren Charlee, Ellie, Eliza, Easton, Liam, Blair, Zayden, Ruby, Maximus and Luke. Johnny McDaniel was a devoted member of Denton Bible Church where he loved to share his love for the Lord.
Visitation will be held at Mulkey-Bowles-Montgomery Funeral home on Wednesday Nov. 6, 2019 from 6-8 pm. A funeral service will be held at 2:00pm on Thursday November 7, 2019 at the Denton bible Church Chapel with burial following in the Little Elm Cemetery.
On line condolences may be made at
www.mulkeybowlesmontgomery.com
Published in Denton Record-Chronicle on Nov. 6, 2019