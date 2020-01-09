|
Jonathan Edward Hutchison
Jonathan Edward Hutchison passed away December 29, 2019 in Denton, Texas. Jonathan was born in Denton Texas on April 2, 1981 to Mari Anne Scott Hutchison and Joseph Donald Hutchison. Jonathan is survived by his mother and father, his son, Noah Curry, his sister Elizabeth Hutchison and her partner Ponce McClary who offered friendship and help to Jon; brother David Sullivan, as well as his uncle and aunts; Ed Hutchison of Denton, Jeanine Jagodowicz (Morris) of Los Angeles, and Susie Gould (Brian) of Little Rock Arkansas; cousins Taylor Kregel-Hutchison, Mark Hutchison, James Gould, Amelia Gould Scott, Amanda Jagodowicz, and Adam Jagodowicz; as well as his nieces Alicia Hutchison, Briyanna Turner, Aubrey Sullivan, and nephew, Garrett Sullivan. Jonathan was a loving son, father, brother, uncle and cousin. He was widely known as a loyal and big hearted loving friend to many. Jonathan loved all animals and animals were attracted to Jon. He had a gentle soul, a friendly spirit and he loved to laugh and to make others laugh. Jon was loved by many. Jonathan and his gifts of loyalty, kindness and love will be missed dearly by many and especially by his family. Funeral services for Jonathon were held January 4, 2020 at Solid Rock Missionary Baptist Church in Lewisville, Texas officiated by Reverend Ross Slough of Cross Timbers Church in Denton Texas. Condolences may be offered to the family in care of Joe and Mari Anne Hutchison, 800 Sycamore, Huntsville, AR 72740.
Published in Denton Record-Chronicle on Jan. 9, 2020