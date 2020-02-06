|
|
JoNell â€œJodyâ€ Bothwell Farley
JoNell "Jody" Bothwell Farley, 82, of Denton, Texas, passed away peacefully on February 4, 2020, with her loving children by her side.
She was born to the late Roy and Peggy Bothwell, January 1, 1938, in Denton, Texas. Jody graduated from Denton High School in 1955 and attended Texas Women's University.
A longtime resident of Lewisville, Texas, she relocated to Denton where she lived the final 10 years of her life. Jody is survived by her three sisters: Wanda Moeller Mulkey, of Denton, Tex. Jane Keese, of Denton, Tex.; and Tommye Vosburg, of Denton, Tex. She is also survived by her four children: Karen Farley Farrer, of Pittsburgh, Tex.; Terri Farley Camp, of Aubrey, Tex.; Kyle Farley, of Lewisville, Tex.; and Kevin Farley, of Lewisville, Tex.
Jody was very proud of her seven grandchildren, Matthew Farrer, Joshua Farrer, Trevor Farrer, Keri Jo Camp, Kelli Camp, Riley Camp and Keegan Farley; and twelve great-grandchildren. Hi Shelbi,
We have tried to get this notice approved to run tomorrow. Tammy Reid sent David an email today saying that she doesn't usually approved these publications.
It is our standard procedure to get someone to approve it before we release it run.
Do you think I would be okay to run it without her approval? I sent her an email explaining why we requested an approval however I am afraid that I won't hear back from her in time to
Jody was predeceased by her parents Roy and Peggy Bothwell and her sister June Garland.
Jody was a professional, hardworking, cosmopolitan woman known for her amazing smile and stylish fashion, and a strong pianist. She was so proud of her children and lived her life daily with each of them in mind. Professionally, Jody, was a loyal employee as a receptionist and sales professional at Forney Engineering, TruCare, and Milestone Health.
Viewing ceremony will be held on Friday, February 7, 2020 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Mulkey-Bowles-Montgomery Funeral Home in Denton. The funeral will be on Saturday, February 8, 2020 at 12 p.m. in the chapel of Mulkey-Bowles-Montgomery Funeral Home, 705 N. Locust, Denton. The burial will take place at Roselawn Memorial Park in Denton.
Online condolences may be made at www.mulkeybowlesmontgomery.com
Published in Denton Record-Chronicle on Feb. 6, 2020