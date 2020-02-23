|
|
Joseph John Regeci
Joseph John Regeci passed away peacefully on January 12, 2020, after losing his battle with cancer. He was born on September 12, 1950, in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania to the late Joseph and Mary (Popovich) Regeci. He is survived by his two daughters, Shannon (Matthew) Bourgeois of Covington, Louisiana, and Kathryn (Steve) Britton of Corinth, Texas. He is also survived by four grandsons, Connor Britton, Henry Bourgeois, Luke Britton, and George Bourgeois, sister Carole Dickerson, brother Robert (Joy) Regeci, nephew Chad (Michelle) Dickerson, nephew Austin Regeci and grandnephew Weston Regeci. Joe's greatest joy in life was spending time with Connor, Henry, Luke and George watching sports, going to the beach and playing outside. A memorial mass will be held on February 29, 2020, 11:00 AM at St. Mark the Evangelist Catholic Church, 1105 West 15th Street, Plano, Texas 75075, with internment to follow at the St. Mark the Evangelist Catholic Church Columbarium. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that any remembrance contributions be made to the Saint Vincent de Paul Food Pantry at St. Mark the Evangelist Catholic Church.
Published in Denton Record-Chronicle on Feb. 23, 2020