Josh McDermott was born in Denton, Texas, on September 14, 1990 and passed away on May 4, 2019. Josh was a married to Sarah McDermott on November 23, 2013, and they have two children Rohgen Cash McDermott (5) and Eleanor Vaughn McDermott (2). Josh was employed in the public works department for the City of Krum, Texas, and he was a hardworking, compassionate husband, loving father, and devoted son and brother. He faced many hardships with his health as a child, but with the unwavering love of his mother, siblings, and family, he always approached each challenge in life with a quirky, crooked smile on his face. His selfless attitude, signature perpetual bandana hair, and legendary stuffed jalapenos wrapped in bacon that he brought to every family gathering were just a few of the many things his family loved about him.



He is survived by his wife Sarah McDermott of Sanger Texas, son Rohgen and daughter Eleanor McDermott of Sanger, Texas, mother Sherrie Kirby and step father Gary Kirby of Justin, Texas, in-laws Armando and Laurie Flores of Sanger, Texas, sister Chasta Austin and brother in law Josh Austin of Justin, Texas, brother Cody McDermott of Justin Texas, grandmother Laurel Skaggs and grandfather Bob Skaggs of Sanger, Texas, sister in law Allison Flores and her fianc e Brian Hoehn of Sanger, Texas, niece Harper and nephews Jaxson, Marcus, and Zane, and many aunts, uncles, and cousins who loved him. He was preceded in death by his great grandparents Doris and Walter Chappell of Provo, Utah.



The family will receive friends on Tuesday, May 7, 2019 from 6pm to 8pm at Coker Funeral Home, 403 Pecan Street, Sanger, TX. A funeral service celebrating Josh's life will be on Wednesday, May 8, 2019, at 2:00 pm at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, 1801 Malone Street, Denton, TX. Officiating the service will be 1st Counselor Norm Vincent. Serving as pallbearers will be Cody McDermott, Gary Kirby, Brian Hoehn, Brandon Farmer, Shay Bolivar, Josh Austin, Nate Winchester and Jordan Guay. Interment will follow the services Jackson Cemetery in Krum.



