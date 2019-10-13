|
Jowauna Mason Gregory
Jowauna Mason Gregory, 79, passed away of natural causes at her residence in Richmond, TX on September 20, 2019. She is survived by her daughter, Allyson Kellar, Grandson, Dilyn Lyles, and son-in-law, Ross Kellar. Jowauna was preceded in death by her parents, Mr. and Mrs. Henry Gregory of Denton. She attended the Denton public schools. Upon graduating from High School in 1958, she moved to Lubbock to attend Texas Tech. After a year at Tech she missed Denton and her friends so much that she returned home to complete her education at North Texas State College. Those who knew Jowauna will remember her bubbly personality, her love for conversation, her friendliness and her genuine care for everyone she met. She worked at a variety of jobs including that of a waitress at the 3-Sisters Restaurant on the Denton Square along with her Mother and two Aunts. She was an employee for several years for the Highway Dept. She then worked for Joe Alford Florists and The Flower Garden. The family's current plans are to have a private service in Houston for the family and then bring her back to Denton after the first of the year where a memorial service will be held at Roselawn Cemetery. She will be buried along side her Mother and Father. Friends and relatives are invited to attend. Additional information will be posted at a later date.
Published in Denton Record-Chronicle on Oct. 13, 2019