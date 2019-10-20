Home

DeBerry Funeral Home
2025 West University
Denton, TX 76201
(940) 383-4200
Joyce Reiss
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 21, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:30 AM
DeBerry Funeral Home
2025 West University
Denton, TX 76201
Graveside service
Monday, Oct. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
Jackson Cemetery
Krum, TX
Joyce Anne Reiss


1934 - 2019
Joyce Anne Reiss Obituary
Joyce Anne Reiss

Joyce Anne Reiss, 85, of Denton, passed away Wednesday, October 16, 2019 in Pilot Point, Texas. She was born in Platteville, WI to John and Nell Snider on April 18, 1934. She married the late William Reiss on April 18, 1953 in Pewaukee, WI.

Visitation is scheduled for Monday, October 21, 2019 from 9:00 A.M. to 10:30 A.M. at DeBerry Funeral Directors. A graveside service will be held at 11:00 A.M. at Jackson Cemetery in Krum, Texas.

Joyce is survived by her daughters Jill, Julie, Kimberly and Jana, son Chris, 14 grandchildren, 25, great-grandchildren and 3 great-great-grandchildren.
Published in Denton Record-Chronicle on Oct. 20, 2019
