Joyce Anne Reiss
Joyce Anne Reiss, 85, of Denton, passed away Wednesday, October 16, 2019 in Pilot Point, Texas. She was born in Platteville, WI to John and Nell Snider on April 18, 1934. She married the late William Reiss on April 18, 1953 in Pewaukee, WI.
Visitation is scheduled for Monday, October 21, 2019 from 9:00 A.M. to 10:30 A.M. at DeBerry Funeral Directors. A graveside service will be held at 11:00 A.M. at Jackson Cemetery in Krum, Texas.
Joyce is survived by her daughters Jill, Julie, Kimberly and Jana, son Chris, 14 grandchildren, 25, great-grandchildren and 3 great-great-grandchildren.
Published in Denton Record-Chronicle on Oct. 20, 2019