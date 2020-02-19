|
|
Joyce D. Miller
Joyce D. Miller, 72, of Denton passed away on February 15, 2020. She was born on September 24, 1947 in Eldon, Missouri to Curtis and Nettie (Boyd) Peavey.
Joyce was employed at the Broken Spoke after she moved here from Missouri. Later she was employed at Budweiser here in Denton working for Troy LaGrone in her later years. Prior to her passing she was a money counter at Winstar Casino.
She is survived by her husband David Miller of Denton, daughter Angie Brown of Denton, son Donald Miller of Denton, Sister-in-law Sharron Coin, 11 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, son Michael Miller, sister Patsy Keyes and her brother-in-law Neil Keyes.
A Visitation will be held on Wednesday, February 19, 2020 from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM at DeBerry Funeral Directors. The Funeral Service will be held on Thursday, February 20, 2020 at 2:00 PM at DeBerry Funeral Directors Chapel. Interment will follow at the Trinity Cemetery in Denton, Texas.
Published in Denton Record-Chronicle on Feb. 19, 2020