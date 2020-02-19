Home

POWERED BY

Services
DeBerry Funeral Home
2025 West University
Denton, TX 76201
(940) 383-4200
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
DeBerry Funeral Home
2025 West University
Denton, TX 76201
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020
2:00 PM
DeBerry Funeral Home
2025 West University
Denton, TX 76201
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Joyce Miller
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joyce D. Miller


1947 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joyce D. Miller Obituary
Joyce D. Miller

Joyce D. Miller, 72, of Denton passed away on February 15, 2020. She was born on September 24, 1947 in Eldon, Missouri to Curtis and Nettie (Boyd) Peavey.

Joyce was employed at the Broken Spoke after she moved here from Missouri. Later she was employed at Budweiser here in Denton working for Troy LaGrone in her later years. Prior to her passing she was a money counter at Winstar Casino.

She is survived by her husband David Miller of Denton, daughter Angie Brown of Denton, son Donald Miller of Denton, Sister-in-law Sharron Coin, 11 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, son Michael Miller, sister Patsy Keyes and her brother-in-law Neil Keyes.

A Visitation will be held on Wednesday, February 19, 2020 from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM at DeBerry Funeral Directors. The Funeral Service will be held on Thursday, February 20, 2020 at 2:00 PM at DeBerry Funeral Directors Chapel. Interment will follow at the Trinity Cemetery in Denton, Texas.
Published in Denton Record-Chronicle on Feb. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joyce's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -