Joyce Jordan Burk
Joyce Jordan Burk, 93, of Denton and Garland, died Saturday, October 17, 2020 at Mayberry Gardens Assisted Living in Garland.
Mrs. Burk was born on October 10, 1927 in Tye, TX to J. Floyd and Lizabeth E. (Day) O'Pry. She was married to Ray Burk on September 8, 1985; he died on March 19, 1997. She was a member of Shady Shores Baptist Church and retired from Denton County as the Chief Criminal Clerk. She was the volunteer director of the Denton Food Bank for many years.
Joyce is survived by daughters, Genie Willis (Ben) of Garland; Tonja Lloyd (Ned) of San Marcos; sons, Stephen M. Jordan (Bonnie) of Oak Point, IL; Mark S. Jordan of Denton; Jennifer (Bob, deceased) Burk; Barbara Angel; and Sally (Steve) Smith; Steve (Stacy) Burk; Susan (Tommy) Seale; sister, Lois Lancaster of Waco. Survived also by grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by brothers, W.H. Bill O'Pry, Robert O'Pry, and J. Earl O'Pry.
Viewing will be on Thursday, October 22, 2020 from 10:00 am to 12:00 pm at Mulkey-Bowles-Montgomery Funeral Home, 705 N. Locust St., Denton followed directly by a graveside service at 12:30 pm at Cooper Creek Cemetery, Denton.
