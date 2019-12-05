|
Joyce LaVonne Sunding
Thompson
Joyce LaVonne Sunding Thompson, 84, was called home on December 2, 2019 while residing in her home in Denton, Texas. Joyce was the second child born to Clarence A. and Alvina K. Sunding on June 1, 1935 in Highmore, South Dakota.
After a nearly two year long distance romance due to Doyle's military service in Korea, Joyce married Army 1st Lieutenant Doyle D. Thompson, Jr. in Our Savior's Lutheran Church on June 14, 1957 in Highmore, South Dakota. Doyle and Joyce were married for 62.5 years and are the parents of four children: Pamela Kay Walker of Santa Clara, UT; James Doyle (Linda) of Denton, TX; Brian Lee (Celeste); Lori Lynn Whitlock (Douglas) of Syracuse, UT. They have thirteen living grandchildren and eight great grandchildren. On November 25, 1970, Doyle and Joyce sealed their love and their family together forever in Salt Lake City Temple.
Joyce was preceded in death by her loving parents, Clarence and Alvina Sunding; her brother, Loren Sunding and three grandchildren, Brandon, Jeffrey and Michael Walker.
All those who had the opportunity to know Joyce, know that she was truly as angel on Earth. She touched many lives and blessed all those she met. She will be sorely missed by friends and family and we look forward to the day that we can be reunited through the Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.
On behalf of Joyce, the family would like to express gratitude for the many acts of kindness and the loving care she received.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00a.m. on Saturday, December 7, 2019 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at 4501 Teasley Lane in Denton, Texas.
There will be a viewing from 9:30-10:30a.m. prior to her service and also on Friday evening from 6:00-8:00p.m. at Mulkey-Bowles- Montgomery at 705 N. Locust, Denton, TX.
