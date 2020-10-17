1/1
Joyce M. White
1925 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Joyce's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Joyce M. White

Joyce M. White, 94, of Decatur, Texas passed away on October 15, 2020, in Decatur, Texas. She was born in Woodbine, Texas on November 30, 1925 to Henry Lee and Irene (DeMarcus) Roberson. She was the youngest of seven children born to this union.

She graduated May 1942 from Gainesville High School. She married Charles Raymond White from Hood, Texas on June 17, 1942. He passed away on December 23, 1991. She attended Texas Womans University in Denton. She retired from the Denton State School in 1987 after 27 and a half years of employment.

She is survived by one daughter, Loveta White of Throckmorton, Texas, one son, Stephen White and wife Betty of Decatur, Texas, 6 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren and one great-great grandchild.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles White, her mother and father and her brothers and sister and one great-great-grandchild, Caroline Lewis.

The family will receive friends on Tuesday, October 20, 2020 from 9:30 AM 10:30 AM at DeBerry Funeral Directors in Denton, Texas. A graveside service will follow at Roselawn Memorial Park in Denton at 11:00 AM.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Denton Record-Chronicle from Oct. 17 to Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
20
Visitation
09:30 - 10:30 AM
Bill DeBerry Funeral Directors - Denton
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Bill DeBerry Funeral Directors - Denton
2025 West University
Denton, TX 76201
(940) 383-4200
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Bill DeBerry Funeral Directors - Denton

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
October 17, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Bill DeBerry, Jr. & Andrew DeBerry
October 16, 2020
Steve and Betty:
We are sorry for your loss, our thoughts and prayers are with you. God bless you and your family.
Bill and Mary Sloan
Bill Y
Family
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved