Joyce M. WhiteJoyce M. White, 94, of Decatur, Texas passed away on October 15, 2020, in Decatur, Texas. She was born in Woodbine, Texas on November 30, 1925 to Henry Lee and Irene (DeMarcus) Roberson. She was the youngest of seven children born to this union.She graduated May 1942 from Gainesville High School. She married Charles Raymond White from Hood, Texas on June 17, 1942. He passed away on December 23, 1991. She attended Texas Womans University in Denton. She retired from the Denton State School in 1987 after 27 and a half years of employment.She is survived by one daughter, Loveta White of Throckmorton, Texas, one son, Stephen White and wife Betty of Decatur, Texas, 6 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren and one great-great grandchild.She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles White, her mother and father and her brothers and sister and one great-great-grandchild, Caroline Lewis.The family will receive friends on Tuesday, October 20, 2020 from 9:30 AM 10:30 AM at DeBerry Funeral Directors in Denton, Texas. A graveside service will follow at Roselawn Memorial Park in Denton at 11:00 AM.