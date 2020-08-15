1/1
Joye Beth Feemster
1963 - 2020
Joye Beth Feemster

Joye Beth Feemster, of Denton, TX, passed away on July 29, 2020.

Joye was born to Robert Therkeld & Irene Dunn Therkeld in Bridgeport, TX, on June 5, 1963.

Her parents preceded her in death.

She is survived by her husband, Randy Feemster, of Denton, TX, her daughter, Alisha Knust, & granddaughter, Samantha Parnell of Arlington, TX.

Joye is also survived by her two dogs, Paco & Handsome. Joye loved animals & was a vet tech for years. She also enjoyed playing bass guitar with Randy & spending time with her granddaughter Sam.

There will be a celebration of Joye's life at a later date


Published in Denton Record-Chronicle from Aug. 15 to Aug. 16, 2020.
