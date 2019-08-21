|
|
Juan
Juan "Bruno" Gloria, 70 of Denton TX, went to be with the Lord on August 17, 2019. He was born August 30, 1948 to Juan and Dora (Flores) Gloria in Mason, Michigan.
He was a retired agriculture farmer. Bruno enjoyed watching old western shows and being with his family. He had a great sense of humor and charismatic personality.
Bruno is survived by his sons, Juan Gloria Jr. of Bowie, Eddie Gloria of Hamlin, Arthur Gloria of Mineral Wells, Joe Gloria of Denton, daughters, Rachel Cobos and Esmeralda Diaz both of Denton, 2 son-in-laws, 3 daughter-in-laws, 20 grandchildren;
14 great-grandchildren; 8 brothers and 2 sisters. Bruno is also survived by numerous other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, brothers, Luis and Gilberto Gloria and
granddaughter, Josephine R. Gloria.
Visitation will be on Friday, August 23, 2019 at 6-8 P.M. Rosary will begin at 7 P.M. Deacon Art Casias will be officiating services at Mulkey-Bowles-Montgomery Funeral Home located at 705 N. Locust, Denton, TX 76201
Funeral Services will be on August 24, 2019 at 10 A.M. at Mulkey-Bowles-Montgomery Funeral Home Chapel.
Interment will follow at Jackson Cemetery in Krum, TX 76249.
Published in Denton Record-Chronicle on Aug. 21, 2019