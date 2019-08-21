Home

Services
Mulkey-Bowles-Montgomery Funeral Home
705 N. Locust
Denton, TX 76201
(940) 382-6622
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Mulkey-Bowles-Montgomery Funeral Home
705 N. Locust
Denton, TX 76201
Rosary
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
7:00 PM
Mulkey-Bowles-Montgomery Funeral Home
705 N. Locust
Denton, TX 76201
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
10:00 AM
Mulkey-Bowles-Montgomery Funeral Home
705 N. Locust
Denton, TX 76201
Juan "Bruno" Gloria


1948 - 2019
Juan "Bruno" Gloria Obituary
Juan

Juan "Bruno" Gloria, 70 of Denton TX, went to be with the Lord on August 17, 2019. He was born August 30, 1948 to Juan and Dora (Flores) Gloria in Mason, Michigan.

He was a retired agriculture farmer. Bruno enjoyed watching old western shows and being with his family. He had a great sense of humor and charismatic personality.

Bruno is survived by his sons, Juan Gloria Jr. of Bowie, Eddie Gloria of Hamlin, Arthur Gloria of Mineral Wells, Joe Gloria of Denton, daughters, Rachel Cobos and Esmeralda Diaz both of Denton, 2 son-in-laws, 3 daughter-in-laws, 20 grandchildren;

14 great-grandchildren; 8 brothers and 2 sisters. Bruno is also survived by numerous other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, brothers, Luis and Gilberto Gloria and

granddaughter, Josephine R. Gloria.

Visitation will be on Friday, August 23, 2019 at 6-8 P.M. Rosary will begin at 7 P.M. Deacon Art Casias will be officiating services at Mulkey-Bowles-Montgomery Funeral Home located at 705 N. Locust, Denton, TX 76201

Funeral Services will be on August 24, 2019 at 10 A.M. at Mulkey-Bowles-Montgomery Funeral Home Chapel.

Interment will follow at Jackson Cemetery in Krum, TX 76249.

www.mulkeybowlesmontgomery.com
Published in Denton Record-Chronicle on Aug. 21, 2019
