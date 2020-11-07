1/1
Juanalee Evelynn (Nance) Moore
1931 - 2020
Juanalee Evelynn Nance Moore

Juanalee "Lee" Moore was born July 19, 1931 and went peacefully to be with her Lord on November 2, 2020 surrounded by her family. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Vickie Moore, and is survived by her sons, Derrall Moore (Linda), Flowood, MS; Phillip Moore (Rebecca), Brownwood, TX; Loyd Moore (Connie), Valley View, TX; Mark Moore, Valley View, TX; 9 grandchildren and many great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. She was lovingly cared for by her grandaughter, Delora Harwell, and will be greatly missed.

A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that donations be made to the Gideons International.


Published in Denton Record-Chronicle from Nov. 7 to Nov. 8, 2020.
