Juanell Howard Smith, 88, of Ponder passed away on April 30, 2019. She was born in Slidell, Texas on August 17, 1930 to C.D. and Oleta (Thacker) Howard.



She married O.D. Smith on November 15, 1951, they had two children, Debra and David Smith. Juanell worked for Moore's Business forms and later got her degree as a Dietician. She worked as a food service manager for Ponder I.S.D., Northwest I.S.D and Krum I.S.D. before she retired.



She is survived by her daughter, Debra Smith of Ponder, her son, David Smith and his wife, Diane of Sanger, her brother, Clifton and his wife, Wanda Howard of Benbrook, grandchildren, Dena and Dana Smith and great-grandchildren, Brooklyn, Destany and Dayln Smith.



She is preceded in death by her husband, O.D. "Bud"" Dalon Smith, and her mother and father.



The family will receive friends at DeBerry Funeral Directors in Denton, Texas on Friday, May 3, 2019 from 10 -10:30 AM. Funeral Services will be held in the Chapel of DeBerry Funeral Directors at 10:30 A.M. on Friday, May 3, with interment following at Jackson Cemetery in Krum, Texas.



Pallbearers will be Bart Pope, Vic Pope, Robert Coulter, Robert Gillian, Brian Whillite and Gary Samples. Honorary pallbearer will be Kelly Swafford.