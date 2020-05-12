Home

Coker Funeral Home
403 Pecan St.
Sanger, TX 76266
(940) 458-3311
Juanita Brown
Visitation
Friday, May 8, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Coker Funeral Home
403 Pecan St.
Sanger, TX 76266
Funeral service
Saturday, May 9, 2020
10:00 AM
Bolivar Baptist Church
Juanita Ellen Brown


1942 - 2020
Juanita Ellen Brown Obituary
Juanita Ellen Brown

Juanita Ellen Brown, 77, passed away on Tuesday, May 5, 2020, at her home in Sanger, Texas. The daughter of Walter Quentin and Edna (Heitman) Penno Juanita was born on July 7, 1942, in St. Louis, Missouri.

On January 3, 1970, she married Buster Earl Brown in East St. Louis, Illinois. She was a member of the Bolivar Baptist Church and worked for ABF Logistics Trucking as a customer service representative.

Juanita was preceded in death by her husband, Earl; her parents; one sister, Joyce Campbell, and one brother, James E. Lee. Her survivors include three daughters, Terralyn Brown of St. Peters, MO, Sharrie Ann Dorn of St. Louis, MO, and Ellen Marie Buddemeyer of St. Peters, MO; two sons, Earl Stephen Brown of Dickenson, TX and Michael Marion Quentin Brown of Sanger, TX; one sister, Janice Landa of St. Peters, MO; two brothers, Walter Q. Butch Penno, Jr. of Creston, IA and Richard Penno of Sanger, TX; nine grandchildren and twelve great-grandchildren.

A visitation was held at Coker Funeral Home on Friday, May 8, 2020 and the Funeral services for Juanita were held at the Bolivar Baptist Church on Saturday, May 9, 2020, with Dickie Amyx officiating the funeral services. Interment was held in the Bolivar Cemetery.

Services were under the direction of Coker Funeral Home in Sanger. Online condolences may be made to www.cokerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Denton Record-Chronicle on May 12, 2020
