Judith Cain HartmanIf you knew her, you loved her, if you didn't love her, you didn't know her! Judith Cain Hartman, the best wife, mom, grandmother, great-grandmother in the whole wide world, 79, died peacefully and entered the Kingdom of Heaven on July 15, 2020 at her home surrounded by her family. Her grandkids lost their best cheerleader, but Heaven became a little more lively, for sure. Her love is carried on through her husband, Gene Hartman, their children, Jeanna Sutton (husband- Tim), Pam Bloedel (husband- Dana), and Doug Hartman (wife- Tracy). Judy had seven grandchildren: Lance Sutton (wife- Joy), Bailey Sutton, Kimberly Holt (husband- Korey), Trent Bloedel, Brandon Bloedel (wife- Megan), Tori Hartman, and Cooper Hartman. She also was blessed with six great-grandchildren: Kaden, Karter, Kailey, Adriana, Jaydynn, and Koriana Holt.Judy was born on May 6, 1941 in Myra, Texas to Richard and Eula Grace (Hogan) Cain. She grew up in Muenster, Texas helping her father at his Muenster Livestock Auction. She graduated from Muenster High School in 1959. After graduation, she worked at the Rural Electric Co-op. In 1962, she married Gene Hartman; they began raising their family in Denton. During this time, Judy worked for Denton Area Teachers' Credit Union, served Denton ISD, and enjoyed greeting people at Walmart while her husband, Gene the Cuttin' Machine, barbered in Denton for 60 years. Judy was a lifelong learner, graduating from TWU with summa cum laude at the age of 63.Judy was involved in many community and church activities, but her favorite pastime was cheering and supporting her children and grandchildren's sporting events. You could hear her in the stands yelling phrases such as, "Give that ball a ride!", "Keep it low for control!", "Right down the slide!", and "Did he go?".She was preceded in death by her mother and father, her brother, Dickie Cain, her sister, Rita Richey, and her daughter-in-law, Tonyah Hartman. She has four living siblings: LaQueta Fischer, Sandy Fortson, Debbie White, and Chris Cain.The family received friends on Friday, July 17, 2020 at an open-casket service at DeBerry Funeral Directors in Denton, Texas from 5-7 PM. A closed-casket Mass of Christian Burial was held at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Denton, Texas at 11:30 AM on Saturday, July 18, 2020. The Rosary followed at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Muenster, Texas at 2:00 PM. Interment followed the Rosary at Sacred Heart Cemetery in Muenster, Texas.In lieu of flowers, please make a contribution to Sacred Heart in honor of Judy Hartman.