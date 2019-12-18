|
Judith Mary
Garber
Judith Mary Garber went to be with the Lord at the age of 83 on Thursday, December 12, 2019. Judy passed from this world at Medical City of Dallas.
Judy was born at Mercy Hospital in Canton, OH on February 25, 1936 to Benjamin Webster and Nadine Bessie (Wilkinson) Troxel. She was raised by her mother and loving step-father, Walter Joseph Moeller.
Judy married Carl Alfred Garber, Jr. on August 17, 1954 in the chapel of Oaklawn Methodist Church in Dallas. Carl and Judy met on a blind date in South Bend, IN and were engaged at the end of 1 week. They were able to share 65 wonderful years together.
Judy was raised in South Bend, IN and moved to Dallas when she married Carl in 1954. She retired from health services at Lewisville ISD in 1986. She also worked for Twin Pines Nursing Center in Lewisville, Denton State School, and Pollack Paper Company.
Judy is survived by her husband, Carl Garber of Denton; daughter, Gail Nadine Garber of Denton; son, Walter Wilkinson Garber of Denton: granddaughters, Danielle Judith Garber of Denton and Christian Marie Biddiscombe and husband Christopher of Orange County, CA; brother-in-law, Ralph Garber of South Bend, IN; sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Judy and John Burkhart of Lusby, MD.
Judy is preceded in death by her parents and two older sisters, Patty Latkowski and Georgene Dixon.
In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to TNBC Building Fund, 526 Hercules Lane, Denton, TX 76209 or St. Joseph Indian School, P.O. Box 326, Chamberlain, SD 57326.
A visitation will be held from 7:30 AM to 8:30 AM prior to the service starting at 8:45 AM on Friday, December 20, 2019 at Towne North Baptist Church, 526 Hercules Lane, Denton. Interment will follow at 11:00 AM at Dallas-Fort Worth National Cemetery, Dallas.
Online condolences may be made at www.mulkeybowlesmontgomery.com
Published in Denton Record-Chronicle on Dec. 18, 2019