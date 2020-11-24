Judy A McDuffie



5/1/50 - 11/20/20



Judy McDuffie of Denton, Texas died peacefully Friday, November 20, 2020 at the age of 70. She was at home and was surrounded by loved ones.



Judy was born Judy Arlene Lively May 1, 1950 in Seminole, OK to Vernon and Wanda Lively. She moved to Hennessey, OK at the age of 9 and graduated from Hennessey Highschool in 1968. Judy was an excellent student, class officer, all star athlete and a cheerleader. Her favorite pastimes were riding scooters around town with her friends, camping, boating and "talking". She was often reprimanded for talking too much in class. She lived up to her last name Lively so much that one of her teachers nicknamed her "Deadly".



At the age of 19, Judy married Daniel Martin of Hennessey. They lived in Stillwater, OK and had 2 daughters Cassidy and Amber Martin. They each worked very hard juggling education, children, jobs, businesses and co-ed sports. In 1983, they moved to Denton, TX where Judy worked for the University of North Texas Athletic Department.



On December 24, 1988 Judy married Dr Richard McDuffie and soon after, they moved to Cape Girardeau, MO. She worked at Southeast Missouri State and raised her youngest daughter Amber, step-daughter Lee and step-son Matt. Being an athletic directors wife, she enjoyed years of sporting events, hosting and traveling the world. Work eventually took them to Charleston, IL at which point she retired from working and was able to full heartedly support her husband's career and her growing family.



Judy was lovingly named "Juju" by her grandchildren. She passed on a love for cooking, baking, game playing and dance parties to all 8 of them. Everyone who knew and loved her called her JUJU.



Eventually, Rich retired and the couple moved to an active living community in Denton, TX. They have resided in Robson Ranch for the past 13 years. Never sitting still and being the socialite that she was, Judy was involved in everything from pottery to pickleball, Texas Toss to Wine Club, and was a very competitive golfer, bowler and softball player.



Preceded in death by her father Vernon Lively, mother Wanda Bray Lively Street, step-father Leroy Street and her baby sister Joyce LaVerne Lively.



Survived by husband of almost 32 years Richard A. McDuffie of Denton, TX, brother Ed Lively and wife Pam of Grove, OK, brother in law Robert McDuffie and wife Nancy of Blacksburg, VA, sister in law Linda Bishop and husband Gil of Boiling Springs, PA and her aunt Sue Robinson and husband Bill of Joshua, TX.



4 Children: Cassidy Lobaugh and husband Brandon of Fayetteville, AR, Amber Norton and husband Ryan of Liberty Hill, TX, Lee Malone and husband Scott of Corpus Christi, TX, Matt McDuffie of Renton, WA



8 Grandchildren: Coy Lobaugh of Dallas, TX, Katlin Norton of Aledo, TX, Taber Lobaugh of Fayetteville, AR, Kade Norton of Aledo, TX, Kahlil Mobley of Fayetteville, AR, Parker Malone of Corpus Christi, TX, Vivee Norton of Liberty Hill, TX, Presley Malone of Corpus Christi, TX



Nieces and Nephews: Eddie Lively Jr., Candice Sutherland and husband Rick, Carrie Tatyrek and husband Shawn, Bryan Morrison and wife Marie, Dr. Lucas McDuffie and wife Lauren, Lauren Rhoades and husband Zach, Seth McDuffie, Sandra Marzo and husband Mike.



Visitation will be held at the Robson Ranch Club House 6-8pm Tuesday, November 24th.



Services will be held 1:30 Saturday, November 28th at the Church of Christ at Seminole, OK.



Luncheon beforehand at 12:30pm - Social distancing will be practiced.



Swearingen Funeral Home in Seminole, Oklahoma is in charge of arrangements.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store