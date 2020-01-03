|
Judy Skipper Rawson
Judy Skipper Rawson died suddenly on December 5th 2019 in Houston, TX, at age 72. Judy was a teacher, mother, wife, community volunteer, and a good friend to many.
She and her identical twin Jane were born June 14, 1947 in Waxahachie, TX to Eugene and Louise Skipper. She spent most of her childhood in Sherman, TX which she left after graduation from Sherman High School to attend Texas Tech University in Lubbock. While in college she met an Air Force pilot named Danny Lynn Rawson. They married February 22, 1969, and were best friends throughout their 49 years of marriage. Danny preceded her in death in 2018.
They had a single child, Danna Michelle Markides of Houston, TX. Judy's love and attentiveness as a mother paled only in comparison to the love she would later lavish on her only grandchild, Persephone Louise Markides.
Judy's professional life was as a teacher. She first taught high school English, then after several years as a homemaker she returned to teaching, taking graduate courses to become a Special Education teacher. She fought hard to see that her students had the care, motivation, and resources they needed to succeed at the best of their abilities. She retired from Pilot Point high school, where she was the Content Mastery teacher.
Judy enjoyed retirement greatly. She continued to be active in her local chapter of PEO International, helping women through educational scholarships, grants, awards, and loans, as well as forming and enjoying many great friendships. Soon after retirement she and Dan joined the Good Samaritans camping group, frequently driving their camper to join the group in fellowship, games, and love of the great outdoors. She also gave back to the community through volunteerism, first with Interfaith Ministries and most recently at the Denton Historical Museum.
Judy is survived by her daughter Michelle, son in law Constantine S.A. Markides, granddaughter Sophie, her sister Jane Divelbiss of Phoenix, AZ, and her niece and nephew Skipper Divelbiss and Katherine Clary. She leaves behind a network of wonderful friends who provided her with incredible love and support.
Published in Denton Record-Chronicle on Jan. 3, 2020