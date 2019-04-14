Julie Ann Janaszak



Julie Janaszak was curious, adventurous, and fearless as she battled breast cancer for over 25 years. Julie passed away peacefully on Sunday, April 7 at the age of 54, surrounded by her loved ones. Julie leaves behind her devoted son Chris Martin (Sonja), grandson Beckett Martin, loving identical twin sister Judith Olson (Brian), and the love of her life Richard Pratt. "Jules", as she liked to be called, saw every day as a gift and every person as a blessing. She was a bright light and was loved by many.



Julie was born in Chicago, Illinois and raised near Tampa, Florida. A longtime Texas resident, she and Richard lived the past 7 years together in both Plano and Rockport. Julie travelled extensively to Asia, Mexico, and South America. She proudly contributed resources and time to the Coastal Conservation Association (CCA) and to the US National Parks Service for turtle patrol in the Dry Tortugas in the Florida Keys. She was an accomplished fisherwoman, loved boating and planning her next big adventure. She loved her friends and family and was equally comfortable wearing either her wading boots, hiking boots, or her high heels. Carpe Diem was her motto.



Julie, a successful esthetician and lash artist, was the owner of Lash and Wax Devil Salon in Frisco, Macey's Esthetic Supply, and co-owner of the Lash and Wax Bar in Denton.



A private memorial gathering will be held later in April. In lieu of flowers, a donation in memory of Julie may be made to VNA (Visiting Nurse Association of Texas), a nonprofit organization who generously provided hospice care during Julies most critical time. Donations can be made online at VNATexas.org, mailed to VNA, 1600 Viceroy Drive, Suite 400, Dallas, TX 75235, or by calling Jennifer Atwood at 214-689-2265. Published in Denton Record-Chronicle on Apr. 14, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary