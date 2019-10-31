|
June Donowho
June Donowho, 98, passed away peacefully on October 29, 2019, in Denton, Texas.
She was born on May 24, 1921 in Thurber, Texas, to Jack and Jessie Mae Harris Edwards. She graduated from Olden High School in 1936.
She married Everett Martin Donowho October 13, 1941. After his return from WWII, she was a military wife for the next 20 years, cheerfully moving her young family numerous times, most notably to Okinawa in 1955. After his retirement from the Air Force, they settled permanently in Denton, where he became a math teacher, and they both enjoyed camping vacations. After being widowed, she became an accomplished water colorist, under the tutelage of Jo Williams.
She is survived by daughters Veva Vonler and Joy Dwyer, son-in-law Brad Dwyer, and sister Jacque Dancer, all of Denton. She enjoyed time with her grandchildren, Zach Vonler and his wife Cori of Austin, and Sean, Ryan, and Alan Dwyer of Denton, as well as with stepson Rick Donowho and his wife Priscilla, of Canyon Lake, along with their children. She also leaves behind many other extended family members and those she loved like family.
Besides her husband and parents, June was preceded in death by her son, Robert Donowho.
Visitation is scheduled for Thursday, October 31, 2019 at DeBerry Funeral Directors from 10 a.m. to noon. A graveside service will follow at Roselawn Memorial Park at 12:30 p.m.
Published in Denton Record-Chronicle on Oct. 31, 2019