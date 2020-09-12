Justin Lee Hawkins
Justin Lee Hawkins, 37, of Denton, Texas passed away Wednesday, September 9, 2020. He was born July 14, 1983.
He graduated from Sanger High School in 2002. Thereafter, he enlisted in the Navy in 2002. He served in the Iraq war and received the Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal, the Navy "E" Ribbon, and National Defense Service Medal.
He was survived by his parents, Jerry and Jennifer Hawkins of Sanger, children, Carter and Cassadee Hawkins of Aubrey, siblings, Jordyn and brother- in-law, Michael of Marietta, OK; Jaclyn Hawkins and brother-in-law, Brennan Hastings, of Valley View, Morgan and brother-in-law, Clay North, of Ponder, Brother, Kyle Daniels of Ponder, girlfriend, Ashli Osweiler and children, Landon Osweiler and Madison Puddicombe of Denton, former wife, Kristen Hawkins of Aubrey, nephews, Jakub Hawkins, Mitchell Scott and Brayden Hastings, niece, Jeri Scott, grandparents, Victoria Richardson of Denton, Pat and Warren Hawkins of Sanger and Ann Daniels of Sanger, aunts Ginger Hawkins, Cheri Reynolds, Jackie Durrett and Cindy Farrell and uncles Ricky Daniels, Kevin Daniels and Jon Richardson.
He was preceded in death by his grandfather, Jerry Richardson, uncle, Jeff Richardson, aunt, Julie Richardson, great-grandmother, Wanda Thedford and great-grandmother, Idell Hawkins.
Online condolences may be made at www.mulkeybowlesmontgomery.com