1/1
Justin Lee Hawkins
1983 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Justin's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Justin Lee Hawkins

Justin Lee Hawkins, 37, of Denton, Texas passed away Wednesday, September 9, 2020. He was born July 14, 1983.

He graduated from Sanger High School in 2002. Thereafter, he enlisted in the Navy in 2002. He served in the Iraq war and received the Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal, the Navy "E" Ribbon, and National Defense Service Medal.

He was survived by his parents, Jerry and Jennifer Hawkins of Sanger, children, Carter and Cassadee Hawkins of Aubrey, siblings, Jordyn and brother- in-law, Michael of Marietta, OK; Jaclyn Hawkins and brother-in-law, Brennan Hastings, of Valley View, Morgan and brother-in-law, Clay North, of Ponder, Brother, Kyle Daniels of Ponder, girlfriend, Ashli Osweiler and children, Landon Osweiler and Madison Puddicombe of Denton, former wife, Kristen Hawkins of Aubrey, nephews, Jakub Hawkins, Mitchell Scott and Brayden Hastings, niece, Jeri Scott, grandparents, Victoria Richardson of Denton, Pat and Warren Hawkins of Sanger and Ann Daniels of Sanger, aunts Ginger Hawkins, Cheri Reynolds, Jackie Durrett and Cindy Farrell and uncles Ricky Daniels, Kevin Daniels and Jon Richardson.

He was preceded in death by his grandfather, Jerry Richardson, uncle, Jeff Richardson, aunt, Julie Richardson, great-grandmother, Wanda Thedford and great-grandmother, Idell Hawkins.

Online condolences may be made at www.mulkeybowlesmontgomery.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Denton Record-Chronicle from Sep. 12 to Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Mulkey-Bowles-Montgomery Funeral Home
705 N. Locust
Denton, TX 76201
(940) 382-6622
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Mulkey-Bowles-Montgomery Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved