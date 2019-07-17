Justin Ray Crutsinger



Justin Ray Crutsinger, 27, of Aubrey, TX, passed away Saturday, July 13, 2019 in Little Elm, TX. Justin was born July 25, 1991 in Denton, TX to Billy R. Crutsinger and Ellen Dahl. He was a 2009 graduate of Aubrey High School and attended Angelo State University. Justin was a dedicated and loving father to his son, Tristan. He had a huge heart, dimples the size of Texas, and he never met a stranger. Justin enjoyed performing in rodeos, riding with his friends, hunting and fishing. He was the best country dancer in Aubrey, TX.



Justin is survived by his father, Billy Crutsinger of Aubrey, TX; mother, Ellen Woolf and husband Micheal of Bowie, TX; one son, Tristan; six sisters, Amber King and husband Nathan of Aubrey, TX, Nicki Wheat and wife Brandy of Denton, TX, Cassie Barwick and husband Nathon of Azle, TX, Melinda Woolf of Los Angeles, CA, Rebecca Ortiz and husband Michael of Uvalde, TX, and Kristina Martin and husband Vincent of Graham, TX; grandmothers, Scooter Crutsinger of Aubrey, TX and Shelia Dahl of Denton, TX; and several nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, and cousins.



Visitation will be held from 6:00PM-8:00PM on Wednesday, July 17, 2019 at Slay Memorial Chapel in Aubrey, TX. Funeral service will begin at 2:00PM on Thursday, July 18, 2019 at Midway Church in Pilot Point, TX with Matt Brown and Sam Redfearn officiating. Interment will follow at Indian Creek Cemetery in Tioga, TX.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Measured by Character 624 W. University Dr., Suite 107 Denton, TX 76201. Donations can also be made online at www.measuredbycharacter or via Paypal - [email protected] Online condolences may be shared at www.slaymemorialfuneralhome.com.



Arrangements are under the direction of Terri Slay and Slay Memorial Funeral Center. Published in Denton Record-Chronicle on July 17, 2019