Karen Silva
Karen Silva, 58, was called home to heaven on Tuesday, March 31st in her home. She joins her late husband, Juan Silva, Sr., who passed nearly four years prior.
She was born on October 5, 1961 in Electra, Texas, to parents Kenneth and Dava O'Dell. On November 6, 1975, she married her childhood sweetheart, Juan Silva, Sr. and the two spent 40 years of wedded bliss together. She is survived by her son, Juan Silva, Jr., and his wife Rachel, daughter Yolanda McGovern and her husband Brian, and grandchildren AJ and Candis Silva, Chandler and Matt Powell, and Emily and Nolan McGovern. Additionally, Karen is survived by her mother, Dava O'Dell, and siblings John O'Dell, Cheryl O'Dell, Shelia Silva, and Teresa Garza, and numerous nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins, and extended family members. She is preceded in death by her husband, Juan Silva, Sr., her father, Kenneth O'Dell, and many other extended family members.
Karen was a dedicated mother and grandmother and was often located at the many events in her loved ones lives. She was passionate about Barbie Doll collecting, decorating, and winning at the local casinos. She loved travel and enjoyed a variety of trips with her husband, creating everlasting memories. She was an excellent cook but only knew how to create meals for a large group and often made her delicious treats and delivered to those close to her. She was a spiritual woman who has made her way back to God and those that have passed before her. She was kind, patient, and had a huge heart that would do anything for those she loved. She will be remembered for her generosity, her love of life, and the joy she brought to so many during her limited time on this earth.
Funeral services will be held at the graveside at Roselawn Memorial Park on Saturday, April 4th, 2020 at 11 am.
Published in Denton Record-Chronicle on Apr. 3, 2020