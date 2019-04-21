Karen Johnette Turnbow



Karen Johnette Turnbow, 78, of Henrietta, Texas passed away on Monday, April 15, 2019.



Memorial service will be at 2:00 pm, Saturday, April 20, 2019 at Davis Funeral Home Chapel in Henrietta, Texas with Eddie Joe Crowley, officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of Davis Funeral Home in Henrietta.



Karen was born on October 31, 1940 in Graham, Texas to Johnnie and Opal (Wellman) Jones. She married Larry Turnbow on March 6, 1964 in Henrietta, Texas. Karen was a retired Property Manager and owner of Circle K Designs in Henrietta and was a member of the Henrietta Cowboy Church.



She was preceded in death by her parents; husband Larry; brother, Bo Alton Jones.



Survivors include her son, Scott Turnbow of Wichita Falls, Texas; two daughters, Kristi Stewart and Jeremy Gellner of Wichita Falls, Texas and Penney Estridge of Henrietta; grandchildren; Brandon Stewart, Matthew Stewart and wife Lisa, Casey Malemy and wife Stephanie, Dylan Turnbow, Devin Turnbow and Jessica Gellner; 7 great-grandchildren; sister, Opal Jones Esquire of Prosper, Texas.



Memorials may be made to Hospice of Wichita Falls at PO Box 4804 Wichita Falls, Texas 76308.



