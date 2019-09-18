Home

DeBerry Funeral Home
2025 West University
Denton, TX 76201
(940) 383-4200
Katherine Perry
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
10:00 AM
DeBerry Funeral Home
2025 West University
Denton, TX 76201
Funeral service
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
2:00 PM
First Presbyterian Church
Denton, TX
Katherine Jane Perry


1928 - 2019
Katherine Jane Perry Obituary
Katherine Jane Perry

Katherine Jane Perry, 90, of Denton, TX passed away on August 19, 2019 in Corinth. She was born in the Rio Grande Valley in 1928 to Norris and Katherine Stewart.

She attended Mary Harden-Baylor University. She married J.D. Perry in 1949 in Harlingen, Texas. She was a hospital volunteer for over fifty years and also volunteered at the Denton Community Food Center. She was a member/Officer of the Denton African Violet Society and a member of First Presbyterian Church of Denton.

She is survived by her son, Norris Perry and his wife, Pam, of Hickory Creek, TX, her daughter, Barbara Wood, of Indiana, her five grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, J.D. Perry, her mother and father, and two brothers.

The family will receive friends on Saturday, September 21, 2019 at 10:00 AM until Noon at DeBerry Funeral Directors in Denton. Funeral Services will follow at 2:00 PM at First Presbyterian Church in Denton. Interment will be at Tioga Cemetery in Tioga, Texas.

In lieu of flowers, you can make donations to: Denton Community Food Center, P. O. Box 2121, Denton, TX 76202-2121 or Denton Preschool at First Presbyterian Church, 1114 W. University, Denton, TX 76201.
Published in Denton Record-Chronicle on Sept. 18, 2019
