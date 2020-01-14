|
Katherine Renea Bautista
Katherine Renea Bautista, 55, of Denton passed away on January 12, 2020 at her home. She was born on January 9, 1965 in Ft. Hood, Texas to Paul and Patricia (Massingill) Kilgore.
She was a vibrant, cheerful person who loved to be surrounded by friends and family. She made many friends and acquaintances as a School Bus Driver for Denton I.S.D. Her children were a huge source of joy in her life. In her spare time she enjoyed being outside and relaxing by the water with a fishing pole in her hand. Though cancer took much of her life and time, she never quit fighting or smiling.
She is survived by her daughter, Carmen Sterling, son, Joey Bautista, mother, Patricia Kilgore, sister, Valerie Montgomery, and three grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her father, Paul Kilgore.
The family will receive friends on Tuesday, January 14, 2020 from 6-8 PM at DeBerry Funeral Directors in Denton, Texas. Funeral Services will be held on Wednesday, January 15, 2020 at 2:00 PM in the Chapel of DeBerry Funeral Directors.
Published in Denton Record-Chronicle on Jan. 14, 2020