Kathleen Marie Love
Kathleen Marie Love, 56, passed away unexpectedly from complications due to an underlying heart condition on Friday, April 17th 2020 in Denton, TX.
She is survived by her partner, Donnie Richards, daughter Alexandria Love Rodriguez, her mother Margaret â€œQueenieâ€ Love, siblings Brenda and Andy Redpath, Steve and Laurie Love, Rick and Barbara Love, Mike and Annette Love, Alison Morris, and Tim and Emilie Love. She had 23 nieces and nephews and all her loving extended family and friends.
Kathleen was born Nov. 11, 1963, in Wilmington, Delaware. Kathleen loved to play golf, gather with friends at the country club, and spend countless hours with close family. She shot a hole-in-one at the Oakmont Country Club, a fact which she reminds anyone who plays there. She and Donnie had many trips to Ruidoso, NM to play golf and relax. It was their favorite place to vacation.
Kathleen graduated from Denton High School in 1981 where she played competitive tennis, golf and softball. She was quite the athlete. After high school, she was a part of the first graduating class of X-Ray Technician School at Westgate Hospital in 1986. She then went on to be licensed in both CT and MRI. She spent the last 10 years working in the Heart Cath Lab at Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital in Denton and excelled in her profession. Her grandmother, mother, one of her sisters and now her daughter all work(ed) in the medical field. It was a profession that ran in the genes.
Kathleen was always willing to help in a time of need and never met a stranger. â€œEveryone loves Kackâ€ people would say. She, her sisters and her mom experienced many travels both domestic and abroad and the memories of those times will forever be cherished. Coming from a large family of seven children, there was never a dull moment. The Christmas gatherings were nothing short of the Olympics with competition and cheering along the way. She loved her family so much and they loved her deeply!
Her Celebration of Life will be announced shortly, pending the gathering guidelines of Denton county. We asked that any donations or flower arrangements be deferred until we can gather together for her Celebration of Life.
Published in Denton Record-Chronicle on Apr. 26, 2020