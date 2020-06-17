Kathleen Waugh Robinson



Kathleen, a longtime Denton resident, passed away on May 20th, at the age of 77, following sudden health complications.



She was preceded in death by her parents, Herschel and Dorothy Waugh, 2 brothers, Mike and Tim Waugh, 3 sisters, Pat Sudderth, Theresa Bond, and Mari Heil, her son, Jerry Robinson, and 2 grandchildren. She is survived by: 2 sisters, Dorothy Ridlehuber, and Cindy Heath, 2 sons, Marc and Andrew Robinson, and extended family, Amber Teague, Carmen Castro, and Jon and Carol Black.



She also leaves behind 11 grandchildren, and 7 great grandchildren.



She was kind, loving, gentle, generous, and golden-heartedly compassionate. Like an animated Disney heroine, she kept her loving nature unchanged throughout her life.



She loved pretty much everybody, and everyone who ever knew her, loved her. She will be missed by everybody.



She grew up in McAllen TX, and attended Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church. She was in McAllen High School Class of 1961.



If God decided that only one person would be admitted into heaven, that person would be Kathleen.



There will be non-denominational services at the chapel at Valley Memorial Gardens in Mission TX at noon on June 19th, followed by Catholic graveside services at 1pm, where she will be buried alongside family members.



We thank those who donated to her funeral expenses, and suggest that any further donations should be made in her name to charities that help women, children, and poverty stricken families.





