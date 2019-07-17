|
Kathryn Marie Arrington
Kathryn Marie Arrington, 70, of Denton, died Monday July 15, 2019 surrounded by her family at home.
Kathy was born on June 28, 1949 in Denton to Fred and Wanda (Brearley) Arrington. She retired as purchasing agent for the Denton ISD.
She is survived by her mother, Wanda Arrington of Denton; sister, Karyl Arrington of Denton, Judy Crawford and her husband Richard of Sherman; brother, Chris Arrington and his wife Daphne of Argyle.
A visitation will be held from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM Wednesday, July 17, 2019 at Mulkey-Bowles-Montgomery Funeral Home, 705 N. Locust, Denton. The funeral service will be at 11:00 AM Thursday, July 18, 2019 at Denton Baptist Temple, 610 Interstate 35 Frontage Road, Denton.
Burial to follow at Roselawn Memorial Park in Denton.
Published in Denton Record-Chronicle on July 17, 2019