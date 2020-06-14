Kathy Aunean Hawk Byrom
Kathy Aunean Hawk Byrom of Denton, TX, passed away on May 28, 2020, at the age of 60. She was born in Denton on September 7, 1959, to Cecil and Vonda Hawk and was the oldest of 4 children. Kathy grew up in Lake Dallas, TX, where she graduated from Lake Dallas High School in 1977. She earned her B.S. in Art Education and English from Texas Woman's University. Kathy attended Denton Church of Christ.
Kathy's career included positions with Texas Department of Human Resources, Chico ISD, the Office of Admissions and Registrar at TWU, Standard Safety Services and TransWestern Publishing.
She loved creating arts and crafts and appreciated beautiful and whimsical things. Kathy had many culinary interests, collected cookbooks and enjoyed cooking gourmet and ethnic dishes with rare spices. She also enjoyed riding her beloved horse, Gracie.
Kathy's community involvement included the Denton County Historical Commission, Lion's Club, Denton Roundup Club, Lewisville Saddle Club, TWU Alumni Association and the Pulmonary Hypertension Association.
Kathy is preceded in death by her father, Cecil Hawk. She is survived by her mother Vonda (Whitlock) Hawk of Denton; sisters Linda Hawk (David Mathews) of Carrollton, TX, Sharon Belcher (Homer Lee Belcher Jr.) of Kingston, OK, and Pamela Wilson of Denton; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
A ceremony was held at Swisher Cemetery in Lake Dallas, TX, on June 2, officiated by Danny Hawk. Active and honorary pallbearers were Boyd Taylor, Scotty Baird, Brian Gower, Shane Hamilton, Homer Lee Belcher III, Chris Traister, Homer Lee Belcher Jr, David Mathews, Danny Baird and Brayden Hamilton.
Donations in memory of Kathy can be made to the Pulmonary Hypertension Association, PHAssociation.org/donate/.
Kathy Aunean Hawk Byrom of Denton, TX, passed away on May 28, 2020, at the age of 60. She was born in Denton on September 7, 1959, to Cecil and Vonda Hawk and was the oldest of 4 children. Kathy grew up in Lake Dallas, TX, where she graduated from Lake Dallas High School in 1977. She earned her B.S. in Art Education and English from Texas Woman's University. Kathy attended Denton Church of Christ.
Kathy's career included positions with Texas Department of Human Resources, Chico ISD, the Office of Admissions and Registrar at TWU, Standard Safety Services and TransWestern Publishing.
She loved creating arts and crafts and appreciated beautiful and whimsical things. Kathy had many culinary interests, collected cookbooks and enjoyed cooking gourmet and ethnic dishes with rare spices. She also enjoyed riding her beloved horse, Gracie.
Kathy's community involvement included the Denton County Historical Commission, Lion's Club, Denton Roundup Club, Lewisville Saddle Club, TWU Alumni Association and the Pulmonary Hypertension Association.
Kathy is preceded in death by her father, Cecil Hawk. She is survived by her mother Vonda (Whitlock) Hawk of Denton; sisters Linda Hawk (David Mathews) of Carrollton, TX, Sharon Belcher (Homer Lee Belcher Jr.) of Kingston, OK, and Pamela Wilson of Denton; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
A ceremony was held at Swisher Cemetery in Lake Dallas, TX, on June 2, officiated by Danny Hawk. Active and honorary pallbearers were Boyd Taylor, Scotty Baird, Brian Gower, Shane Hamilton, Homer Lee Belcher III, Chris Traister, Homer Lee Belcher Jr, David Mathews, Danny Baird and Brayden Hamilton.
Donations in memory of Kathy can be made to the Pulmonary Hypertension Association, PHAssociation.org/donate/.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Denton Record-Chronicle on Jun. 14, 2020.